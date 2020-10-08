Dion Charles suspended as Accrington host Rochdale
Accrington striker Dion Charles will miss the visit of Rochdale as he serves the second game of a three-match ban.
Charles was one of six changes for the midweek win over Blackpool as his suspension did not apply in that competition and manager John Coleman is set to restore his first-choice side.
That means Ryan Cassidy is likely to come back in for Charles, as he did last weekend, while Zehn Mohammed, who impressed in midweek – his first appearance for the club since January 2019 – will be hoping to make Coleman’s first-choice squad.
Midfielders Mo Sangare and Sean McConville remain sidelined.
Rochdale will be without first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the on-loan Manchester City player is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.
That is likely to mean Jay Lynch, who has played in two EFL Trophy matches this season, deputises.
Ryan McLaughlin and Stephen Humphrys could come back into contention as neither have played since September 20 due to injury.
Fabio Tavares scored his first league goal in almost a year last weekend but is still likely to have to settle for a place on the bench again.