Dion Charles back after ban for Accrington
Accrington have Dion Charles available again after suspension for their home game against Fleetwood.
The striker comes back into the squad after serving a three-match ban and Stanley boss John Coleman could restore the 25-year-old to his starting line-up.
Midfielders Mo Sangare (ankle) and Sean McConville (Achilles) are closing in on returns following their injury lay-offs.
Coleman admits he is facing a tough selection choice in goal as on-loan Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter pushes Toby Savin for the jersey, with the latter in goal for the defeat at Ipswich at the weekend.
Barrie McKay is pushing for a starting place in the Fleetwood midfield.
The Scot missed the win against Hull with a minor injury but returned as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw with Lincoln at the weekend.
Charlie Mulgrew and Josh Morris are also options for Fleetwood boss Joey Barton should he wish to make changes.
Fellow midfielder Sam Finley is available for selection and hopes he can make his Town debut against his former club.