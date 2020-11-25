Diego Maradona’s life and career in pictures

HomeSportMen's SportFootballDiego Maradona’s life and career in picturesDiego Maradona has died at the age of 60 (PA Wire)By Dylan Terry CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst17:12pm, Wed 25 Nov 2020 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.Here, the PA news agency picks out some memorable images from his life and career.Maradona was the inspiration for Argentina's World Cup triumph in 1986 (PA Archive)A precocious talent, Maradona made his Argentina debut at the age of 18 in 1977, but he did not feature in the 1978 World Cup win (PA Archive)Pele (left) and Maradona (right) - pictured together at the Football League's Centenary Classic at Wembley in 1987 - are widely considered the greatest two players of all time (PA Archive)Maradona (left) captained a Rest of the World side against a Football League side captained by Brian Robson (right) in the Centenary Classic at Wembley (PA Archive)Maradona, pictured at a press conference in London in 1996, a controversial relationship with the media (PA Archive)Maradona appeared in the UNICEF Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford in 2006 (PA Archive)Maradona was loved by fans (PA Archive)Maradona went on to coach Argentina, leading them to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa (PA Archive)Maradona played the role of Argentina fan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England (PA Archive)He played his part at the draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia (PA Archive)Maradona displayed a banner of himself at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a tournament at which he attracted plenty of attention in the stands (PA Archive)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...