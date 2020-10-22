Diego Laxalt urges Celtic to bounce back against parent club AC Milan
Diego Laxalt wants Celtic to bounce back from their Old Firm defeat when they take on his parent club AC Milan in the Europa League.
The Uruguay wing-back made his debut on loan from the Serie A giants in the home 2-0 Premiership loss to Rangers on Saturday.
Speaking through an interpreter, the 27-year-old looked forward to the Group H opener at Parkhead on Thursday night against a side he knows well and who sit at the top of the Italian league with four wins out of four.
He said: “Obviously it feels bad like any defeat and especially worse in a derby but we’ve got a great chance to play again and make things right.
“We have got to have faith and believe in each other and we are looking forward to a great battle.
“Everybody I met told me what the Rangers game was going to be like, how important it is for everybody.
“I understood all that but again I am just looking forward and we have a great chance to put things right against a really good team.
“Everyone can see the games globally now. Everyone knows what Milan are like. They are obviously having a great season but every game is different and we will be looking to bounce back.
“Every team has its weaknesses, I don’t need to tell the staff here how AC Milan play.
“We are well prepared. Our coach has told us exactly how he wants us to play. We also have a great coach and we are looking forward to how it is going to work out.”