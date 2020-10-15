Derrick Williams out as Blackburn welcome Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest
Blackburn defender Derrick Williams will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest after entering a period of self-isolation under coronavirus protocols.
Williams, who has been an ever-present for Rovers in the league this season, has remained in Ireland to isolate after instances of Covid-19 within the Republic of Ireland squad in the past week.
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will check on Corry Evans and Thomas Kaminski after their return from international duty with Northern Ireland and Belgium respectively.
Joe Rankin-Costello is nearing a return from a hamstring injury while Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis are long-term absentees.
The match will be Forest’s first under new manager Chris Hughton.
Hughton replaced Sabri Lamouchi earlier this month, taking over a side that have lost all five of their matches in all competitions this season.
Defenders Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna are both doubtful with knocks.
Hughton will also check on Harry Arter after the midfielder withdrew from the Republic of Ireland squad with a thigh injury.