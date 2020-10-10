Derek Adams salutes table-topping Morecambe

Derek Adams saluted his table-topping Morecambe side after they triumphed 3-2 at struggling Oldham

The Shrimps now sit at the summit of the League Two table after a fourth win in five so far this term.

After presiding a well-deserved triumph at Boundary Park, Adams said: “It was an excellent performance from the lads throughout.

“We started the game really well, we were on the front foot, and I thought (Oldham goalkeeper) Ian Lawlor was keeping them in it.

“We thoroughly deserved the victory, though. We picked Oldham off and gained our rewards.

“We’ve had a really difficult start to the season, but we’ve won at Cheltenham, at Southend, and now here at Oldham.

“Oldham are a good side, and they shouldn’t be in the position they’re in.

“Collectively the players have shown the correct attitude and produced the application you need to be successful.

“That’s great for a manager to see.

“They’ve all really bought into the work ethic I’ve instilled here this season. So we deserve to be in the position we’re in.

“We have to build on this start now as much as we can now.

“We’ve got another tough away game next weekend, so we’ll prepare as best as we can for that one now.”

Morecambe shaded the opening period and deservedly struck three minutes before the break.

Aaron Wildig’s downward header from Ryan Cooney’s cross squirmed underneath Lawlor before creeping over the line.

The Latics levelled matters seven minutes after the restart thanks to Conor McAleny’s seventh goal of the season.

However, by midway through the second period they found themselves 3-1 behind following a pair of powerful headers from Alex Kenyon and Cole Stockton.

McAleny’s late header proved to be just a consolation.

Oldham boss Harry Kewell is looking up at the rest now that his team prop up the League Two table.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” he said.

“We’re just conceding far too many goals and we can’t continue like this.

“You can’t concede three goals every week and expect to be successful.

“It was a shame in a way because I thought we were okay in the first half.

“We’re being punished for silly mistakes, though.

“It’s tough, and it’s a tough situation, but if you keep conceding easy goals, this is what happens.

“I’ve got talented players here, but maybe they just need to be a little more street smart.

“I’ve still got a week or so in which to try and improve the squad, so we’ll do that this week and see where we are.

“Nothing is easy at this level, I know that and the staff know that.

“We’ve just got to do so much better. We’ve got to put the hard work in.”