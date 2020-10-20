Derek Adams fumes at ‘karate kick’ and penalty snub

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was frustrated after two major decisions went against his side in the 1-1 draw with Mansfield.

Adams was left fuming with referee Marc Edwards, who failed to send off Stephen McLaughlin for a high tackle on John O’Sullivan in the first half and then waved away claims for a penalty when Cole Stockton was bundled over in the box after the break.

Adams said: “They were two big decisions. Their player should have been sent off for a karate kick. It was high, it was reckless and it endangered a player and we should have had a penalty too.

“That’s two games in a row where decisions haven’t gone with us and I can only hope the next ones do.

“Overall though it was a good advert for League Two football with two good teams going at it.

“We started the game very well and got into good areas, and got a good early goal, and we kept on going but they got one back and it went to and fro from there.

“The first half was very even but I think we were the better side in the second half, but we just couldn’t find the final pass.”

Morecambe took the lead after just three minutes when Adam Phillips turned in Stockton’s cross for his fifth of the season to give the home side the perfect start.

Mansfield came back into the game strongly with Ryan Sweeney heading over a left-wing George Maris corner from close range before they levelled the scores on 25 minutes, Kellan Gordon’s cross squeezed in by Harry Charsley.

Both sides went close to taking the points, with Mansfield keeper Marek Stech superbly tipping away a Stockton header before McLaughlin saw a curling free-kick from the edge of the box saved by Turner.

Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan was happy with his team’s spirit as his makeshift side came from a goal behind.

Coughlan, who is still looking for his first win this season, said: “I asked the lads to show their spirit and battle and they did what I asked of them and they showed tremendous character.

“We had to change the shape we had worked hard on at the last minute, with Mal Benning missing the game through illness, and we had to change things literally on the bus to the game.

“Mal wasn’t feeling too well on the bus and we had to leave him behind on doctor’s advice and we had to move people around.

“When they went 1-0 up after just three minutes I thought the worst and thought we had a mountain to climb but the lads dug in, showed some quality and got a hard-fought and well-earned point.

“It’s been tough this season for the lads so far so to get a point in a game that had a bit of everything was good.”