Derby hope to welcome back Tom Lawrence for Watford encounter

By NewsChain Sport
15:26pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Tom Lawrence could return to the Derby squad to face Watford after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Louie Sibley is also back in training following a hamstring problem but the match will come too soon.

Goalkeeper David Marshall and midfielder Jason Knight came back from international duty unscathed and winger Kamil Jozwiak will be assessed.

Krystian Bielik and Martyn Waghorn are on the mend and should be ready to play an under-23 match in a week or two.

Watford will be without Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The midfielder suffered a cruciate injury against Reading a fortnight ago and faces six months out.

Troy Deeney, Will Hughes and Andre Gray are all close to returning but are unlikely to be involved against the Rams.

Since Watford’s last outing they have loaned Craig Dawson to West Ham and released Danny Welbeck and Daryl Janmaat.

