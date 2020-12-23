Derby hope to have Tom Lawrence and Jordon Ibe available for Preston clash

Derby will hope to have used their unexpected rest at the weekend to recover players from injury before meeting Preston on Boxing Day.

Tom Lawrence had been an injury doubt for the weekend game against Rotherham before coronavirus cases within the Millers camp forced the postponement of the game.

Jordon Ibe continued to build his own fitness with 74 minutes of action for the under-23s against Blackburn on Monday.

The Rams are hoping to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

Preston boss Alex Neil is also hoping to have players back from injury for Saturday’s fixture.

Ryan Ledson and Brad Potts have both been nearing a return but neither were ready for last weekend’s 1-0 win over Bristol City.

However, Ben Pearson (ankle), Billy Bodin and Louis Moult (both knee) are all expected to remain out.

Patrick Bauer (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

