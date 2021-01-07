Defender Josh Knight extends loan spell with Wycombe

Josh Knight (left) will stay at Wycombe for the rest of the season
By NewsChain Sport
20:12pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
Wycombe have extended the loan of defender Josh Knight for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old Leicester centre-back has impressed for the Chairboys, making 19 appearances since arriving at Adams Park in October.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said on the club website: “It’s a badly-kept secret that we’ve been working hard to keep Josh here and I’m delighted to get it done.

“He’s been excellent for us ever since his first game, and had to adapt to playing with a number of different centre-back partners due to injuries in recent weeks, which he’s taken in his stride and continued to be a big, big player for us.”

