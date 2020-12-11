Defender Dion Donohue departs Swindon for personal reasons

Dion Donohue has parted ways with Swindon
14:59pm, Fri 11 Dec 2020
Swindon have announced that left-back Dion Donohue has left the club for personal reasons.

The 27-year-old only signed a new one-year contract with the Robins in late September after initially joining the club in the truncated 2019-20 season and he played a part in helping Swindon secure the Sky Bet League Two title on a points-per-game basis.

Donohue made 10 League One appearances for Town this season and his final game came in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Gillingham, where he was replaced before half-time due to a hamstring injury.

Donohue is the second first-team player to part ways with the club this season for personal reasons after midfielder Michael Doughty left in September.

