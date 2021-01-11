Defender Ben Richards-Everton has Bradford contract cancelled by mutual consent
17:12pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Ben Richards-Everton has left Bradford after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.
The 29-year-old defender had made nine starts and one substitute appearance for the Bantams this season.
Richards-Everton will now “pursue an opportunity elsewhere”, according to the club’s website.
A brief statement added: “Bradford City would like to take this opportunity to thank Richards-Everton for his efforts in claret and amber, and wish him the best for the future.”