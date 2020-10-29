Deadline-day signing Jamie Devitt available to make Newport debut
Newport could finally give a debut to Jamie Devitt after his move from Blackpool on domestic transfer deadline day.
The midfielder has been self-isolating due to coronavirus contact tracing but is now ready to feature along with fellow loanee Aaron Lewis.
Padraig Amond made a match-winning return to the starting XI against Colchester on Tuesday and should again lead the line, with Saikou Janneh facing a month out with a hamstring injury.
Defender David Longe-King is nearing a return but Ryan Taylor, Lewis Collins and Kyle Howkins remain long-term absentees.
Harrogate will make a late call on Lloyd Kerry and Aaron Martin but expect both players to miss a second successive game.
Kerry is still struggling with a hamstring problem while Martin took a blow to the ribs in the recent loss at Colchester.
Assistant manager Paul Thirlwell admitted “it’s not looking fantastic” for the pair but they will be monitored until Saturday.
Connor Kirby and Jon Stead were their respective replacements for Tuesday’s goalless draw with Stevenage.