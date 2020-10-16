David Moyo eyes senior Zimbabwe call as Hamilton prepare to take on St Johnstone

David Moyo has a Zimbabwe call-up on his mind ahead of Hamilton’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker was born in Harare and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 where he started his career at Northampton.

Moyo, who joined Accies from St Albans City in 2019, played for the Warriors in an under-23 game in Morocco in 2014.

Ahead of the visit of the Saints, he looked forward to a return to international action for Zimbabwe, who face Algeria in an African Group of Nations qualifying double-header next month.

He said: “Obviously, I’d love to play for my country.

“They’ve been in contact but it’s up to me to prove to them that I’m the man to do the job and that I deserve to be called up and to play in my national team.

“They said that they’re watching me and they’ve seen a few games and stuff like that so we’ll see where it goes but nothing is set in stone as of yet.

“In 2014 I played for the under-23s, so it will be good to finally get a senior call up.”

Accies beat Ayr United 2-1 in the Betfred Cup on Saturday to register their first home win of the season and their first victory in five matches.

Moyo knows the importance of a first home league win of the campaign against Saints who are bottom of the table with seven points, behind St Mirren and Hamilton on goal difference.

He said: “Yeah, obviously it’s massive.

“Our aim is to make this place a fortress that whenever anyone comes, it is this difficult for them so hopefully that starts on Saturday.

“The season has been a bit up and down.

“There’s been spells where we’ve been good and spells where we have been not so good.

“But I think we’ve talked about that and we want to put that right and start being a bit more consistent.

“Our aim obviously is to get three points and put points on the board and make that gap as big as possible.”