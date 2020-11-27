David Moyes ‘dead keen’ for West Ham to maintain winning momentum

David Moyes is “dead keen” for West Ham to maintain their recent run of form in the build-up to the busy Christmas fixture schedule.

The Hammers have secured two victories and kept two clean sheets in their most recent Premier League matches and the manager wants them to extend their streak in their Premier League game against Aston Villa on Monday.

Moyes said: “We’ve had a lot of confidence from the start, we’ve felt as if we played well.

“We felt as if we’ve been improving which is the thing I want us to do. I see it daily in training, I see the improvements in training, I see the standards improving and with that our victories have come and we’ve got some points from it.”

On whether he expected their current momentum to be maintained, the Hammers boss said: “I’m dead keen. I’m just hoping that we can continue our good form.

“I think we’ve been creating quite a lot of chances but we’ve only got a couple of goals in our last two games, but one of our big things was to try and improve defensively and keep clean sheets and thankfully we’ve shown that side of our game as well.

“The goals we scored against Wolves and Leicester at different times this season and even to go to Tottenham and score three goals showed that we’ve got that capability as well.

“But I’ll tell you, being a manager winning 1-0 is always a good result, you always enjoy it – maybe not during the game but certainly at the end of it it’s always a good result.”

Moyes could be handed a further boost with the recovery of Michail Antonio from a hamstring injury which has forced him onto the sidelines for over a month.

Antonio started the season with three goals from his first six matches and his return could be imminent.

The 57-year-old said: “He’s joined in with training a couple of days, we’re trying to see how his hamstring is and how he is. But it’s just great to get him back out on the training pitch for us at the moment.”