David Martindale praises Josh Mullin after Livingston win at Hibernian

Livingston manager David Martindale says Josh Mullin’s deliveries are second only to Rangers skipper James Tavernier after watching the winger tear Hibernian apart.

Mullin turned in a sensational showing at Easter Road as the Lions roared to a 3-0 triumph, notching the opening goal before teeing up Jon Guthrie to make it two before the break.

Scott Robinson made the game safe in the second period – albeit Hibs never looked like troubling Max Stryjek between the Livi posts regardless – as the visitors equalled their biggest ever triumph over the Edinburgh outfit.

Martindale, who has guided Livingston to seven wins on the spin, was full of praise for Mullin, now in his second stint with the club after returning from Ross County at the start of the season.

He lauded: “Josh has been brilliant since coming into the club, even more so since I took over.

“I could say that for all of the starting 11 for all of the games, but Josh has just added some creativity and I honestly think his deliveries with his right foot are almost second to none.

“Maybe James Tavernier at Rangers is better, but beyond that? His crosses are phenomenal.

“Since he first signed for us from Albion Rovers (in 2016) when we were relegated from the Championship, it’s just natural to him. I do a lot of crossing and finishing and that gives him the practice he needs.”

The handsome victory sees Livi move to within nine points of fourth-placed Hibs, with two games in hand over the capital club.

But Martindale is staying cool regarding the prospect of a European push, adding: “Those two games in hand are Aberdeen and Celtic, so let’s wait and see.”

Hibs boss Jack Ross, meanwhile, insists it is not “panic stations” in Leith – but acknowledges that a dismal week must serve as a potent wake-up call for his side, having also lost to County in midweek on the back of a reverse against Rangers.

Home form is also a cause for concern, with their latest disappointment extending the Hibees’ record on their own patch to just three league wins in 11 outings.

“We didn’t do all aspects of the game well enough,” Ross said bluntly. “We didn’t defend well and we weren’t creative enough in what we did going forward.

“We’ve now had two disappointing results, but this performance was some way south of midweek.

“It’s not panic stations because, in the main, we have had a good season and the players have done a lot of good things. But it is an acute reminder to them if they don’t do the basic part of the game properly then it’s not easy to get results.”