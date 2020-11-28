David Martindale enjoys ‘perfect start’ as Livingston interim boss

David Martindale joked management is a piece of cake after guiding Livingston to a 4-0 Betfred Cup triumph against Ayr.

The Lions swept their Championship opponents aside during a devastating first-half display to book their place in the quarter-final.

Livi were three goals to the good after just 12 minutes, with a Joe Chalmers own goal and Jack Fitzwater’s brace effectively ending the game as a contest. Alan Forrest added a fourth just prior to the interval.

It was the perfect tonic following Gary Holt’s resignation on Thursday morning and Martindale, the interim boss, dedicated the triumph to the club’s former gaffer.

He laughed: “This management game is easy.

“No, it was the perfect start and the boys were brilliant. I thought they reacted superbly after what happened this week.

“I spoke to them before the game and I told them that, as much as this game is for yourself, this one is for Holty.

“It wasn’t about them, me or any other one person. It was a collective effort – and Holty was in my thoughts.”

While Livi’s 100 per cent record in the Betfred Cup continues, they will swiftly turn their attention to next weekend’s clash with Dundee United as they seek a first Premiership win since October 2.

Martindale added: “This has been a good competition for us and hopefully we can take this into the league now.”

United boss Mark Kerr rued his side’s inability to do the basics at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Despite giving his players ample warning regarding what to expect from the imposing hosts, every goal conceded by Ayr came via deliveries into the box as they – in the words of their manager – ‘played into Livingston’s hands’.

Kerr said: “We know how to defend set-plays and know that, if they are taking short throw-ins and putting in crosses, then we should be getting out and influencing it.

“We need to stop the crosses and not give away free-kicks all the time when we are not defending free-kicks and corners well. The goals were totally avoidable.

“I thought we were big enough and strong enough to deal with the threats but we didn’t at all.”