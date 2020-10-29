David Kasumu back in the fold for AFC Wimbledon clash

MK Dons can welcome back David Kasumu for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder Kasumu missed Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Wigan after racing to five bookings this season.

Stephen Walker marked his first start for the Dons with his first goal for the club and should keep his place.

Boss Russell Martin has a fully fit squad to choose from.

AFC Wimbledon have doubts over Luke O’Neill and Jaakko Oksanen.

O’Neill had to go off injured during the first half of the midweek win over Blackpool.

Oksanen missed that game with an ankle injury which the club are still waiting to discover the full extent of.

Ollie Palmer made his long-awaited debut off the bench and should be involved again.

