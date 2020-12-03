David Dunn waits on news over Sam Hird’s red card appeal
Barrow boss David Dunn is awaiting the outcome of Sam Hird’s red card appeal before finalising his team for Saturday’s League Two clash with Salford.
Hird was dismissed 15 minutes into Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Morecambe after handling under pressure from Carlos Mendes Gomes with Dunn adamant his player was being fouled at the time.
Midfielder Lewis Hardcastle is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle injury, but the game is likely to come too soon for him.
James Jones (also ankle), Tom Beadling (groin) and Courtney Baker-Richardson (hip) continue to work their way back to fitness.
Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante will sit out once again through suspension.
The striker was sent off during last Saturday’s FA Cup 3-0 second-round exit at Newport and having missed the midweek league defeat at Carlisle, will serve the second instalment of a three-game ban.
Striker Ian Henderson had to leave the field at Brunton Park after just 22 minutes after suffering a nasty cut to his lip, and he will be assessed.
Manager Richie Wellens, who had made nine changes for the cup game, made eight more for the trip to Cumbria, where Richie Towell, James Wilson and Darron Gibson were all missing.