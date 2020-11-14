David Dunn felt Barrow did enough to take all three points at Cambridge

David Dunn felt his Barrow side should have won at high-flying Cambridge

Dunn’s side scored in the 96th minute to grab a 1-1 draw and prevent the U’s from moving top of League Two on a day that leaders Newport were not in action.

Matt Platt headed home at the death to cancel out Joe Ironside’s opener for Mark Bonner’s Cambridge and earn Dunn’s side a point that he felt was the very least they deserved.

“People are saying we deserved that. I don’t feel we did deserve that, I think we deserved to win the game,” said Dunn.

“Bolton did that to us the other week and it’s sickening but it’s always good to score those last-minute equalisers or winners.

“Our passing was excellent, the rotation of the front lads was really good. I was delighted, and I was absolutely gutted when they scored. Without being too critical, again I was thinking is that Barrow? Is that us, that we play really well and look good and then concede another sloppy goal?

“That could have really got their heads down but they kept going and that’s what we want to see, the really good mentality.

“I’m delighted with all the boys today, delighted with the subs. When you make subs they need to make an impact, which I felt they did. Overall I’m really pleased, I thought we were excellent.

“Coming away from home against a top of the league team, we dictated play. Towards the end it would have been really easy for me to change formation and start playing more direct, but I believe in what we do. I believe that the way we play, certainly when we’re doing it right, we can cause teams real problems.

“If we keep playing like that we’ll be absolutely fine.”

Bonner admitted that Barrow deserved their point despite the frustration of conceding so late.

Cambridge remain unbeaten in the league at the Abbey Stadium this season, and Ironside’s goal means that he and strike partner Paul Mullin now have 20 goals between them in all competitions already.

“Whenever you concede a goal and it takes away your win it feels like a defeat, so it’s obviously frustrating,” said Bonner.

“Barrow kept going, they caused us problems throughout the afternoon. They played well, we didn’t play so well. In the first half we struggled to get control of them and get a press as high up the pitch as we wanted to.

“We thought we’d seen out the last few phases of defending when we put the extra centre-back on. We took away their space and we think the time is ticking, and then we don’t stop the cross coming in from the throw-in, get out-jumped in the box and they obviously get the equaliser.

“Credit to them for that because they’ve caused us some problems and we’re frustrated we haven’t been able to see it out and take the three points.

“When we get on top and score the goal we’re normally very good at seeing out those situations and we thought we’d seen that through, and we’d have been delighted to have nicked the win, but obviously it didn’t go our way and overall they deserved something from the game so they got what they deserved.

“We’ve got a team that reacts every time, so it won’t take any longer than normal. Our points return to this point is outstanding. We’re a good side, we’re on our way to becoming a very good side. While we know we’ll be frustrated by that one today, we know that the fire in us that there will be from that will mean we respond in the right way next week at Southend.”