David Dunn delighted with Barrow clean sheet in win over Bradford

Barrow boss David Dunn had another first to celebrate as his side followed up their maiden win of the season with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bradford.

Connor Brown ended his year-long wait for a goal to pick up the Bluebirds’ first home victory of the season in League Two.

Dunn admitted his side were off the boil compared to the performance they put in to secure their first Football League win in 48 years on Tuesday night – but was delighted with their maiden clean sheet.

“I said to the lads before the game that we tried to get back-to-back wins and we’ve done that,” said Dunn.

“We weren’t as good as Tuesday in terms of possession but it was equally pleasing to see a clean sheet, which was the first in the league this season. That ticked off another box.

“I felt the lads showed a real resilience. With the conditions and how windy it was – everyone in Barrow knows it can get really windy here at times.

“As much as they had 10 men, we didn’t quite use it to our advantage too much. But I think we would have done if we’d been kicking with the wind second half.

“We were trying to get out and every kick was going back towards our goal so it was tough.”

Bradford had their backs against the wall after Levi Sutton’s sending off in the 37th minute for a reckless challenge on Jason Taylor.

And Bantams boss Stuart McCall said Sutton knew he had let the team down.

McCall said: “I knew it would be a game of two halves with the wind and I would have been okay going in 1-0 down with 11 men.

“But it wasn’t to be because of a terrible challenge. It was a deserved red card.

“It gave them a lift because they knew they were going to be up against it second half with the elements. But now they had the extra man.

“There’s nobody feeling any worse at this moment in time. He knows he’s let himself down and he’s let us down but it’s something he’ll have to get over.

“It was always going to be hook-ons, and flick-ons with the conditions. It’s not an excuse but the red card has had a massive bearing because of the conditions.

“It’s hard to create in the windy conditions because we didn’t have 11 men.

“The other night we made opportunities against Bolton and didn’t take them. Today we didn’t make them.”