David Brooks pushing to return for Bournemouth
Bournemouth could have David Brooks available for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Wednesday night.
Wales winger Brooks has been sidelined by a mixture of illness and injury since the last international break.
But he could be in contention to feature at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth look to end a run of three draws.
Adam Smith (knee) is a doubt while Jefferson Lerma is definitely out with a hamstring injury.
Bristol City sit second in the table, one point and two places above the Cherries.
The visitors will be without Alfie Mawson (knee) with the Fulham loanee seeing a specialist after he suffered the injury in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.
Steven Sessegnon and Andreas Weimann are doubts after both came off injured in Saturday’s draw with Swansea.
Midfield pair Liam Walsh and Joe Williams will not play again before the international break while Nathan Baker (hamstring) also remains sidelined.