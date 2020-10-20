Darren Moore praises Doncaster’s ‘workrate and endeavour’ in Ipswich triumph

Darren Moore insisted matching Ipswich’s workrate was key to his Doncaster side’s eye-catching 4-1 Sky Bet League One win at the Keepmoat.

A Ben Whiteman brace – one from the penalty spot after Josh Sims was brought down by Aritote Nsiala – plus strikes from Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie saw Rovers come from behind after Joe Wright turned into his own goal.

It brought to an end Ipswich’s unbeaten start to the season in emphatic fashion which proved surprising for Moore.

“I didn’t expect it because they’re an excellent team,” Moore said.

“I think (Ipswich boss) Paul (Lambert) has got his stamp on the side. They play some wonderful football. They’re powerful and energetic and they ask questions.

“We knew we had to match that workrate and endeavour. And we also needed to be good in one V one situations which I thought we were.

“I think every player played their part and had to play their part.

“As the game wore on we got our just rewards and took the chances when they came.

“There was pressure from them. They moved the ball well but we had to work extremely hard.

“It’s always nice when you set your stall out and you get your rewards.”

Moore praised striker Okenabirhie for his efforts and his goalscoring turn, coming after finding himself out of the side at the start of the season.

“I’m pleased for Fej coming back into the side and working tirelessly hard,” Moore added. “He got his just rewards and forced errors from them.

“It’s always nice for a striker when he’s putting in that hard work off the ball. All strikers want to score goals and he’s scored an excellent goal.”

Paul Lambert conceded that his Ipswich side did not deserve to maintain their unbeaten record, despite feeling fortune did not favour his side on the night.

“We started the game really well and were excellent for half-an-hour,” Lambert said. “We played some incredible football and got a really good goal.

“I thought their equaliser was fortuitous and the second one was a cross that has ended up in our goal – but you won’t always get things going your way and, in the second half, they were better than us and we didn’t play as well as we have been doing.

“We never got going but Darren has got a good side as well and credit to them. I can’t take anything away from them, because they deserved their win.

“Our lads thought the penalty for their third goal was given when the tackle was outside the area, but I thought there was another one that they should probably have been given and we just have to bounce back because we have been on good form.”