Darren Moore hails “bang in form” Reece James after Doncaster beat Swindon

Doncaster boss Darren Moore paid tribute to double goalscoring utility man Reece James as he continued his excellent run of form against Swindon.

James, a natural left-back, has played across the midfield for much of this season for Rovers and has hit fine form, with his brace in the 2-1 win over Swindon taking him to five for the campaign.

Moore said: “They were two really good finishes from Reece.

“He’s bang in form at the minute, his confidence is high and he’s been a really good utility player for the team with the number of positions he’s played.

“We’ve played him further forward and he’s certainly showed an eye for goal.

“We’ve seen him play in defence, in midfield and along the front line.

“He looks equally adaptable in all the positions and it shows he has a real good footballing brain.”

Moore was pleased with the tenacity of his side as they overcome a scrappy opening to the game to take the win.

He added: “All round the team was dogged and we’ve come away with the three points.

“It was a scrappy game at times, two teams trying to get the ball down and play. Two teams sometimes needlessly giving the ball away.

“At times both teams displayed some good passages of play but fortunately we took the chances when they came.”

The Robins pulled a goal back with the last kick of the game after Diallang Jaiyesimi netted from the spot following a foul by Brad Halliday.

Swindon boss John Sheridan was largely pleased with the performance from his side but was left to bemoan costly errors in defence.

He said: “People will probably laugh at me as I feel like I am repeating myself because we lost 2-1 but played well against a very good team.

“I felt very comfortable at half-time because we had dealt with everything, including one decent save from our keeper.

“Then we were in possession of the ball for both of their goals but it came down to decision making and a bit of sloppiness and the ball ended up in our net both times.

“Darren Moore just told me we are a good side afterwards but that’s no good to me because we have come away with another defeat, which is hard to take.

“We are getting punished for every little mistake we make but it’s poor on our part too.

“I just need to say to myself that the performances will turn into positive results but the goals we are conceding are still down to us.

“We also need to try and score the first goal because that would give us a bit of leeway and something to hang on to.”