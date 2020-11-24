Darren Moore delighted to see Doncaster bounce back in second half

Darren Moore did not recognise his Doncaster side in the first half but was delighted with their impressive turnaround as they came from behind to beat in-form Blackpool.

A Jerry Yates penalty and a CJ Hamilton strike put Blackpool 2-0 up by half-time with the visitors to the Keepmoat in complete control.

But goals from Cameron John and Reece James saw Doncaster draw level within the first seven minutes of the second period before Ben Whiteman’s penalty won the game for the hosts.

Moore admitted: “We came in at half-time 2-0 down and we analysed the first-half performance and it just wasn’t us. That wasn’t us at all.

“It was too slow, almost like waiting for things to happen instead of making things happen. We got them in, had one or two words which will remain private and came out for the second half much more like it.

“We managed to claw it back inside the first 10 minutes then we settled down and tried to find that winning goal. The pendulum swung in our favour.

“We needed some urgency to our play and we got that. With urgency in our play we know we’ve got people in areas that can exploit the opposition. The second half they showed more of that.

“We made the change at half-time and Taylor Richards came on and did really well.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was furious with decisions he felt went against his side as their five-match winning run came to an end.

Critchley was delighted with the first-half showing from his team and felt they did enough after the break to earn something from the game.

He said: “I thought we were fantastic in the first half, in complete control of the game and deservedly winning at half-time.

“I’d like to say they then flew out of the traps in the second half, put us under pressure and created lots of chances, but they didn’t.

“The first goal was a major, major error from the officials because their lad was clearly offside from the cross and we caught him offside because of the way we organise ourselves.

“That gave them a major lift and I think, if we had managed that first 15 or 20-minute period of the second half, then we go on to win the game. Their second goal was excellent but, after that, we looked the most likely team to win.

“Somehow Max [keeper Chris Maxwell] has had almost nothing to do all game but he’s ended up conceding three goals and we have lost the game.

“Then, at 3-2, right at the end, their player has handled the ball in the box and the ball has travelled 50 yards, not two, so it should have been a penalty.”