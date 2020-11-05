Darren Moore could bring back duo as Doncaster face FC United of Manchester

Taylor Richards could return for Doncaster
Taylor Richards could return for Doncaster - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:19pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore could throw Madger Gomes and Taylor Richards back in for the FA Cup clash with FC United of Manchester.

Both midfielders have returned to full training after injury but Moore has been reluctant to rush their competitive comebacks.

James Coppinger, Brad Halliday and Jason Eyenga Lokilo will be among the players hoping to be given a start if Moore does make changes.

Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules and West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch continue to train with their parent clubs as they recover from injury.

FC United, who play in the top division of the Northern Premier League, the seventh tier of English football, will be without Luke Griffiths after his sending off against Warrington.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Preview

PA