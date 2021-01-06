Darren Moore believes Elliot Simoes will bring another dimension to Doncaster
Doncaster boss Darren Moore hopes the signing of winger Elliot Simoes on loan from Barnsley will offer his team another dimension.
Angola international Simoes has made nine appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club this season.
The 21-year-old is hoping for more regular first-team opportunities as Rovers look to make an impact on the League One promotion shake-up.
“I’m really, really pleased to get Elliot in,” Moore said on the Doncaster club website.
“He’s got really good ability and agility and can work really well in tight spaces, but also has the speed to really affect opponents and put them on the back foot.
“As well as being a winger, he’s got a keen eye for goal as well and when those opportunities come, he shows good composure to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Simoes started out in the youth set up of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before moving to the United Kingdom aged 16.
The winger had a spell at FC United of Manchester before joining Barnsley in January 2019 and has made a total of 27 appearances, scoring three goals.
Moore added: “Elliot wants the opportunity to come and play and compete for first-team action.
“It’s a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and it’s great for us to have a player of that quality and that ilk come in.”