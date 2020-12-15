Darren Ferguson says MK Dons draw a point gained for Peterborough

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson saw his side’s 1-1 draw at MK Dons as a point gained, despite them losing the lead given to them by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The Posh led for over 50 minutes at Stadium MK, but they were ultimately pegged back by a Dons side who deserved the share of the spoils earned by Cameron Jerome’s equaliser.

It was a still a night where Peterborough gained ground on League One leaders Hull, moving just two points behind the Tigers, who were beaten at Blackpool.

Ferguson said: “It could be a good point for us. They had a lot of the ball, we knew they would.

“When we had it, we didn’t keep it as well as I would hope, or cause them enough problems.

“They started the game very strongly, but then we got a bit of a foothold in it. It was a good goal from Jonno.

“Then at that point, when the ball changed hands, the transitions needed to be better.

“We had one or two opportunities to do that, (Siriki) Dembele broke a couple of times but lost the ball.

“That was the real areas we could hurt them because they were so open, but they’re a hard team to play against.

“They keep the ball very well, but I have to say we were lacking a bit of energy tonight.

“We dug in, but it was a poor goal to concede.”

Peterborough went ahead after 25 minutes when Clarke-Harris rose highest to head Harrison Burrows’ cross into the bottom corner to follow up his weekend hat-trick against Rochdale.

It took the Dons until the 77th minutes to finally draw level, as Jerome finished calmly after being playing through by Scott Fraser.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin said: “I thought it was an outstanding performance.

“I’m frustrated and disappointed for the players that we haven’t won the game, we deserved to win.

“To dominate the way we did against a team at the top end of the league, with the quality they have, was really pleasing.

“I’m disappointed as well because their goal was a foul – the player’s admitted that himself to our players.

“He was really surprised that wasn’t blown up, that’s why he didn’t celebrate straight away.

“But I’m really pleased with the players’ character, the belief in what we were doing – the energy and intensity they played at tonight was outstanding.

“We knew that was going to be required against a team who are very intense in the way they work, so I’m really pleased.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win and we can see the things we need to work on to take us to that next level.”