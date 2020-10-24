Darren Ferguson impressed by character shown by players in win at Hull

Manager Darren Ferguson highlighted Peterborough’s refusal to give up as being a key factor in the 2-1 win at Hull

Posh have now won five league games on the spin and are second in Sky Bet League One thanks to second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele.

Ferguson said: “I think this typified what we’re about in terms of having the desire to keep going.

“It was fantastic character from the players.

“In the first half we were nowhere near, but we were much better in the second half.

“To be successful, you need that desire and determination. Credit to my players – they keep finding a way of winning games.

“It’s a fantastic result and it’s been a great week.”

An away win had, however, looked unlikely once Mallik Wilks opened the scoring after 36 minutes.

There had been little between the two teams up until that stage, but Wilks engineered the breakthrough with a cavalier run down the right.

His cute pass was returned by Josh Magennis inside the penalty area, with Hull’s leading scorer making no mistake with a first-time strike.

Peterborough showed more endeavour after the restart, but Clarke-Harris’ equaliser after 38 minutes was the visitors’ first attempt on target.

Clarke-Harris did well to bully his marker following Joe Ward’s excellent ball, but his deft glancing header was even more impressive.

Hull had plenty of opportunities to gain parity – Wilks hit the left post after 73 – but Dembele was the matchwinner two minutes later.

Though Ward once again excelled with another assist, Dembele needed a huge slice of fortune as his shot from outside the box deflected over goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Ferguson said: “There was nothing really in the game, so at half-time we spoke about the need to show up.

“We changed the shape in the second half and that caused them all sorts of problems – all of a sudden we started overloading different areas.

“Once we change the shape we did get on top and I thought they ran out of ideas.

“We’ve now got another two home games and we’ve got to really step on the gas and maintain this winning form.

“Every game is hard, but we now just have to keep setting the standards we have set for ourselves this season.”

Counterpart Grant McCann accepted fortune had not been on Hull’s side.

He said: “I was pleased coming in at half-time and the second half we started well enough.

“But then we got done on the cross for their first goal and we ended up losing Clarke-Harris in the box, which is not good enough. It was a lacklustre first goal.

“The second goal was just a pull-back and a deflection – luck has fallen on their toes for that one.

“We just didn’t get that killer second goal to maybe put us more in the ascendancy.

“If we had got a second goal I thought we’d have gone on and won the game.”

Hull had been top of the league, but McCann remains optimistic there is still more to come from his players.

He said: “We’re still early in the season and that (in front of goal) is one area where I think we can be better.

“We need to keep learning and hopefully react on Tuesday at Bristol.

“We want to be better. On a whole this season we’ve been good.

“We’ll continue to improve. I know for a fact that this side is going to get better and better as the season goes on.

“We want to be right up there in the division. I can’t grumble from what we’ve delivered so far, but we need to keep pushing on.”