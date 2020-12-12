Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough’s hat-trick hero Jonson Clarke-Harris

Darren Ferguson was delighted as he sung the praises of hat-trick hero Jonson Clarke-Harris after Posh put their promotion challenge back on track.

The big-money summer signing helped himself to a 17-minute treble during a first-half demolition of lowly Dale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Clarke-Harris’s fifth-minute opener from the spot was followed by a Stephen Humphrys leveller, but Posh soon regained the initiative.

Clarke-Harris headed in a Harrison Burrows cross after 10 minutes before pouncing again from close range with his 11th goal of the campaign in the 22nd minute.

A Nathan Thompson header five minutes before the break put the result beyond doubt as Posh climbed up to third.

Ferguson said: “It was a very good performance in the first half – full of energy and freshness. We played with real intensity, got crosses into the box and looked a different team.

“I’m delighted the fans were back in the stadium to see it. They got right behind us and we got them going which is the way it should be.

“Ivan Toney got a hat-trick against Rochdale last season and Jonson did it today.

“Eleven goals by this stage of the season is certainly good going and if he gets service he’ll score goals. That’s why we bought him!

“He could probably have got himself a couple more in the second half and we just have to hope he is OK after coming off.

“He felt his ankle and I have to say I’m not happy with the pitch. It’s something we have to sort out.

“We’ve won 10 league games now and most of them were deserved, but when our performance drops we get beaten and there have been too many examples of that.”

Only goal difference now keeps Rochdale out of the relegation zone after a run of just one win in eight league games.

Boss Brian Barry-Murphy said: “We were surprised by the intensity of Peterborough in the first half.

“I’m not really sure why because we planned for it as we know how dangerous they are.

“We don’t hide behind the fact that we’re on a different playing field financially, but it’s not an excuse we want to use.

“We only concentrate on taking on Peterborough on the pitch and we didn’t do well enough in the things we could control.

“We lost heavily at Peterborough last season but played quite well despite what people might tell you.

“But today we didn’t display any personality in the first half which is not a reflection of us.

“I didn’t learn a lot in the second half either as I felt Peterborough took their foot off the gas and I wouldn’t like to be fooled by that.

“There is a lot that we can do better and that is the focus moving forward.”