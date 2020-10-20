Darren Ferguson delighted with Peterborough’s performance at Wigan

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson reckoned the 1-0 Sky Bet League One win at Wigan was his side’s best of the campaign to date.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ 28th-minute goal gave Posh a fourth league victory in a row and inflicted a fourth successive defeat on the Latics.

The home side never really threatened to respond after falling behind, with Kal Naismith’s stoppage-time shot that hit the post the closest they came by far.

“That’s probably the best win of the season,” admitted the Posh manager.

“Wigan have good players, they are a very good side. But we defended superbly and we could have had more goals ourselves.

“The only concern we had was in the last moments when Naismith hit the post.

“But then he’s a very good player for League One, so we knew we would have to get through some tricky moments.

“We stopped crosses and when the ball did come into the area we made sure we got a head on it.

“We travelled up this morning so it’s been a long day, but the players are taking everything in their stride.”

Ferguson also hailed the matchwinner, who controlled Dan Butler’s deep cross superbly on his chest before volleying past Jamie Jones.

“I was delighted for Jonson,” added Ferguson. “He might not have the goals he’d want, but he’s been excellent.

“He is such a handful. He occupied two centre-backs in this game which helps the other attacking players.

“His goal was superbly taken. He showed excellent chest control and delivered a cool finish.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t find a second goal, but their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves.”

For Wigan manager John Sheridan, it was once again a case of what might have been – at both ends of the pitch.

“I always felt we were in the game, and the desire and determination to get something was there again,” he said.

“But it’s just the end product, and it’s all about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“And then at the other end, keeping the ball out, theirs is another disappointing goal to concede.

“Again we had a lot of possession, but I thought Peterborough did more with the ball, they wanted to hurt us more.

“I thought we were very slow with our tempo, and more or less just keeping the ball rather than doing anything with it.

“It’s something we tell them every week, getting on the ball and trying to be more adventurous.

“I want us to get the ball forward faster, try to hurt teams more. We have to get the opposition on the back foot more.

“But when you concede the first goal, and you’re chasing the game, it is difficult when the opposition get that bit of belief in the game.”