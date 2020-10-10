Darren Ferguson dedicates derby win to Peterborough great Tommy Robson

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson dedicated Saturday’s derby win over local rivals Northampton to club great Tommy Robson, who died this week at the age of 76.

Robson made a club-record 559 appearances for Posh and would have enjoyed the dominant manner of their 2-0 victory over the Cobblers on Saturday.

Nathan Thompson broke the deadlock in the first half before Reece Brown’s effort nine minutes from time secured a third league win of the season for Peterborough.

Ferguson was delighted with the victory and felt his side outsmarted their hosts.

“We dedicate that win to Tommy and also to the fans that couldn’t be here today,” he said.

“He was a legend at this club and I’m pleased we could get the win for him.

“I thought we were excellent and deserved the result. Tactically, the lads got it spot-on in terms of what we worked on.

“We kept causing problems on the outside of them. They had a lot of central players so we wanted to play out wide and get two against ones.

“You’ve got to give credit to the players for that because tactically we exploited the areas where we thought there would be space.

“The first goal was a very good example of that and I was pleased with the players because it’s a hard place to come and you have to defend well and I thought we did.

“They did something I haven’t seen in a while and man-marked (Sammie) Szmodics, but he just took the boy for a walk and it left big spaces for us. I’m delighted with the performance.”

The defeat was Northampton’s third league loss in a row, and manager Keith Curle knows they need to do better.

“It shows we need to improve and we need to continue that improvement,” said Curle.

“They’re a good team and they’ve got some very good footballers for this level but it shows the standard we need to get up to.

“We know we need to improve. I thought we contained them well in the second half but in the first half you could see they were ahead of us in terms of where we want to get to.

“There’s nothing wrong with identifying that but what we need to do now is identify the areas, individually and collectively, where we can get better.

“It was good play by them and good movement to get their man in for the first goal. The second goal was a bit of brilliance but I thought we were naive because they were able to get a free shot in from a throw-in.”