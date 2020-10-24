Darrell Clarke happy with Walsall commitment

Walsall boss Darrell Clark praised his side’s determination to escape with a 2-2 draw against Barrow at Holker Street.

The Saddlers twice bravely battled back from behind as a Caolan Lavery brace clinched a point for the visitors.

Dior Angus opened the scoring from the spot for Barrow, before Luke James’ thunderbolt after Lavery’s first equaliser – but the Bluebirds’ wait for a first Football League win in 48 years went on.

And Clark admitted he got his formation totally wrong at the start of the game.

“Everyone will assess my performance,” admitted Clark. “But I assess it first and foremost and I probably got my shape wrong to start off with.

“It was a committed performance by my lads. Plenty of energy, endeavour and I thought we finished the game fitter.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we keep the unbeaten run. These draws look good if we can string two or three wins together.

“We’ll go away and assess that. Although, in the first few minutes we’re on the front foot and get a corner but then they score.

“I’m one of those managers that likes to change things and see how the game’s developed and if it has to be changed after 20, 25 minutes, my lads are adaptable to be able to do that.

“I’ve changed it two or three times in the game to be honest.

“You have to see it – I’m as honest as they come and my first assessment is, did I get my shape and formation right? Probably not today at the start of the game.”

Emmanuel Osadebe almost stole the spoils for the visitors when he hit the post late on.

Barrow boss David Dunn said: “I think we have got to look at that as a hell of a good performance from us.

|I think the way we played and the way we played through the lines we’ve been working was absolutely terrific.

“The keeper, we made him work quite a lot. We probably should have gone in 4-0 up at half time.

“It just looks at the minute like I’ve run a black cat over, like I’ve said before.

“If I was stood here and the performance wasn’t there then I’d be a little bit more worried.

“I must sound like a broken record in the dressing room because I’m telling them how well they played.

“It was a really good performance collectively and individually.

“We’re getting punished for those little errors that we’re making and we need to be better at that.

“We need to improve on that and the lads know that as well.

“I think we seem to play better when we’re behind or drawing.”