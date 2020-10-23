Danny Welbeck in line for Brighton debut after impressing Graham Potter
Danny Welbeck could make his Brighton debut in the home clash with West Bom on Monday.
Boss Graham Potter has said the forward has made “a really good first impression” following his arrival on a one-year deal, and that a late decision will be made about his involvement ahead of the game.
Davy Propper and Christian Walton are also being assessed, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable and skipper Lewis Dunk starts a three-match ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.
West Brom will be without Sam Field for the trip to the Amex.
The midfielder twisted his knee before the international break and is likely to be out for up to five weeks.
Hal Robson-Kanu remains sidelined with a broken wrist he suffered in the 2-0 defeat at Southampton earlier this month. Kieran Gibbs is in contention having been left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw with Burnley.
Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Steele, Lamptey, White, Webster, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, March, Propper, Molumby, Connolly, Maupay, Welbeck, Zeqiri.
West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Gibbs, Ajayi, Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Kipre, Ivanovic, Furlong, Edwards, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Harper, Gallagher, Austin, Robinson.