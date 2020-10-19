Danny Rose and James Hanson face late tests for Grimsby
Grimsby will check on Danny Rose and James Hanson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate.
Midfielder Rose is a doubt after suffering a hamstring twinge during Saturday’s 3-2 win at Leyton Orient, while striker Hanson missed that game due to a calf problem.
French striker Virgil Gomis and midfielder Kyle Bennett are pushing for debuts after joining the Mariners on loan from Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers respectively.
Ludvig Ohman missed the weekend win over Orient with a knee problem, while Max Wright and Elliott Hewitt remain sidelined.
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver may opt to name an unchanged starting XI at Blundell Park.
The Yorkshire club appear to have no new selection issues following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barrow.
Jack Muldoon, who scored the winner in that game, is likely to once again partner veteran Jon Stead in attack.
Midfielder Brendan Kiernan and forward Aaron Martin are amongst those pushing for starts should Weaver make changes.