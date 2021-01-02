Danny Johnson on target again as Leyton Orient see off Salford

Danny Johnson scored the winner for Leyton Orient
Danny Johnson scored the winner for Leyton Orient (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:22pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Danny Johnson’s 17th goal of the season earned Leyton Orient a 1-0 home win over Salford.

An incredible miss by Brandon Thomas-Asante prevented the visitors from taking the lead after 15 minutes. Running on to a fine delivery from James Wilson, the forward volleyed the ball over the bar from four yards.

Instead Orient went ahead in the 31rd minute when Craig Clay threaded the ball through to Johnson, who beat goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky with a left-footed shot from 18 yards which found the bottom right-hand corner.

Conor Wilkinson also went close of the hosts as his left-footed attempt narrowly missed the target.

Johnson should have doubled his tally early in the second period but missed the target with only the keeper to beat. James Brophy then delivered a cross into the danger area but Wilkinson sent a weak header straight at Hladky.

Solid Orient defending kept Salford at bay.

Wilson’s goalbound effort was blocked by Dan Happe on the line, while Ian Henderson was denied by keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Leyton Orient

PA