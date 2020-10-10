Danny Johnson earns 10-man Leyton Orient a point
Danny Johnson was 10-man Leyton Orient’s hero as he rescued an unlikely point in their 1-1 draw at Barrow
The hosts were searching for a first league win of the season, and a first since 1972, but after taking a 16th-minute lead they were pegged back by an O’s side long-since reduced to 10 men.
Defender Dan Happe was the player dismissed by referee Andy Haines for fouling Luke James as he raced in on goal after nine minutes.
Although Tom Beadling’s resulting free-kick was smartly tipped over by goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, it took Barrow just seven minutes to edge ahead, with a neat passing move finished by Josh Kay.
Orient had had the first sight of goal, Johnson seeing a shot pushed over by Joel Dixon but, after going a man down, they rarely threatened in the first half.
All that changed five minutes after the restart, though, as Barrow surrendered possession cheaply and Orient broke. Johnson latched onto Craig Clay’s through ball and produced a fierce finish to level.
Barrow edged their guests in terms of chances but with no one able to capitalise in a hard-fought – and often bad-tempered – second half, they were forced to share the points.