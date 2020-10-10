Daniel Wright penalty earns Torquay last-gasp win at Bromley
17:22pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Daniel Wright converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn Torquay a 2-1 win at Bromley in the National League.
Wright kept his cool from 12 yards as the Gulls bounced back from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Eastleigh and condemned Bromley to their first defeat.
Bromley, who thrashed Dover 4-1 in midweek, took the lead in the 17th minute when experienced defender Byron Webster found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Torquay levelled just after the hour mark, Adam Randell firing home from Ben Wynter’s pass, before Bromley goalkeeper Mark Cousins saved well from Kyle Cameron moments later.
Aaron Nemane headed just wide for Torquay but Wright made no mistake from the spot to snatch a dramatic win for the visitors.