Daniel Harvie and Regan Poole return to MK Dons defence for Gillingham clash

By NewsChain Sport
11:53am, Thu 15 Oct 2020
MK Dons can welcome back defenders Daniel Harvie and Regan Poole for the visit of Gillingham.

Harvie missed the 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth last weekend while on international duty with Scotland Under-21s and Poole was away with Wales’ youngsters.

Striker Cameron Jerome could make his full debut having come on as a substitute against Pompey.

Ben Gladwin and Kieran Agard remain injury doubts.

Gillingham are boosted by the return of captain Kyle Dempsey.

The midfielder has been out since rolling his ankle during the opening match of the season, but he has trained all week.

Tommy O’Connor is back from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Stuart O’Keefe (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

