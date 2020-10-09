Daniel Gretarsson could be handed Blackpool debut against Ipswich
Blackpool’s new signing Daniel Gretarsson could make his Sky Bet League One debut in the home game against Ipswich.
The Iceland defender completed a permanent move from Norwegian side Aalesunds this week.
Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard’s debut is on hold as he is on international duty with Northern Ireland.
Fellow defender James Husband is suspended following his red card in last week’s home defeat to Lincoln.
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has several injury problems, but could include recent loan signing Keanan Bennetts in his squad.
Winger Bennetts, who progressed through Tottenham’s academy, has joined on a season-long loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.
Defender Stephen Ward is doubtful after sustaining an Achilles injury in last week’s draw at MK Dons and midfielder Flynn Downes has been ruled out for two months after damaging a medial knee ligament in the same match.
Striker James Norwood (hamstring), midfielder Cole Skuse (knee) and defender Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles) remain sidelined.