Daniel Farke accepts Norwich lacked a bit of quality in draw with Millwall

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was in a philosophical mood after his side were held to a goalless draw by a determined Millwall at Carrow Road.

The Canaries had won their two previous home games in the Championship by scoring goals in the dying minutes but there was no dramatic ending this time around.

City did have a late chance to win it but defender Ben Gibson was unable to hit the target after popping up unmarked at the back post at a stoppage-time corner.

Earlier, Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski had pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the in-form Canaries at bay, with Marco Stiepermann and Emi Buendia the main culprits as the hosts failed to take any of the numerous chances that came their way.

Farke said: “You cannot score late goals in every game – sometimes it doesn’t happen and you have to accept a result like this.

“It was not the result we wanted – but we will take a point, and the clean sheet, and move on.

“We had 27 shots and dealt very well with the Millwall counter-attacks, preventing any chances until the 94th minute when they had a shot which I think hit the top of the bar.

“We just needed to be better with our final pass and our finishing. We got into some excellent positions but we just needed a bit more quality in the box.”

The result means Norwich are now unbeaten in six games, with four wins and two draws, after a low-key start to the season following a dismal campaign in the Premier League and Farke is pleased with the way his side are shaping up.

He added: “It has been a solid start to the season and I am pleased with where we are after 10 games.

“I actually think we could have had a few more points with the way we have played so far but I’ll certainly take it. We are now six games unbeaten and this gives us something to build on.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett, back in the dug-out after missing three games through a positive Covid test, was pleased to come away from Carrow Road with a point.

He said: “Since we have been here we have never lost two games on the trot and I am delighted we still have that record.

“I don’t think losing 3-0 [at home to Huddersfield] was a true reflection of the game but it was a really disappointing result and it was important we got something here.

“I thought we defended really well when we needed to and largely restricted them to shots from distance. When they got a little closer everyone did their jobs very well.

“It was a very pleasing clean sheet against a good side and we had one or two chances ourselves.

“There was one excellent counter-attack when only the final pass was missing and we also went close when Shaun Williams clipped the bar with virtually the last kick.

“We need to be better in the final third, I know that, but to come away from here with something to show for our efforts is very pleasing, especially as we were missing a few.

“What I have got here is a hard-working group who are showing week in, week out what good players they are and I am proud of the performance they put in.”