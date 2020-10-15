Dan Happe back from ban as Leyton Orient host Grimsby
Leyton Orient will welcome back Dan Happe for the game against Grimsby.
Happe was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Barrow last Saturday but served his one-match suspension in the 2-1 loss to Walsall in midweek.
Ross Embleton will hope Ruel Sotiriou comes back from international duty with Cyprus Under-21s unscathed.
Lee Angol remains out with a hamstring injury and is set for another few weeks on the sidelines.
Grimsby look set to be without Ludvig Ohman in London.
The Swedish centre-back suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s win at Cheltenham and is struggling to make it.
Max Wright and Elliott Hewitt will also miss the game as they continue to recover from injuries.
Mariners boss Ian Holloway has no other injury concerns as his side look to build on their first win of the season.