Dagenham end wait for a win as Angelo Balanta goal sees off Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
19:28pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Angelo Balanta scored the only goal of the game to earn Dagenham a first win of the season at Wealdstone’s expense.

The Daggers’ best first-half chances fell to the forward, with one lobbed effort clearing the crossbar and another shot saved by Harry Isted.

Paul McCallum headed over early in the second half, before Balanta was rewarded for a lively display.

Kai Brown won the ball and fed McCallum. He played in Balanta whose left-footed strike nestled in the bottom corner.

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham came to Dagenham’s rescue in stoppage time, palming over a fierce header from Ross Lafayette at point-blank range to preserve the points.

