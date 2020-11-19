Crystal Palace hoping for quick return for Luka Milivojevic

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is hopeful of having Luka Milivojevic back in training next week after the midfielder’s positive Covid test.

The Eagles captain is currently isolating in Serbia after returning a positive result on Monday while on international duty.

However, the 29-year-old is scheduled to be tested in the next couple of days and if that is negative he will rejoin the squad – although he is currently one game into a three-match suspension which will see him miss Monday’s trip to Burnley and next weekend’s clash with Newcastle.

“I’ve not had any chance to see him as he is isolating in Serbia,” said Hodgson.

“We hope his test he is due to have this weekend will be negative and he will be back working again with us next week.”

Hodgson did have better news on the general injury front, however, with a number of players returning to fitness.

Tyrick Mitchell (knock), Joel Ward (groin) and James Tomkins (thigh) have all recovered.

“They all trained today, which is good,” added Hodgson.

“Martin Kelly also joined in the first part of the session after the injury he suffered 10 days ago or so.

“I’m waiting to see the players who have been playing in Belgium (Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke) and Holland (Patrick Van Aanholt), how they come back, but there are no injuries reported.

“They will get their (Covid) test today and we will see them in training on Saturday.”

Wilfried Zaha did not join up with the Ivory Coast for their internationals but Hodgson said that was not injury-related.

“He has some personal issues but nothing important, nothing crucial, but I don’t want to be the one to speak for him,” he said.