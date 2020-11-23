Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic joins Birmingham
Birmingham have announced the signing of Croatia international Alen Halilovic on a contract until June.
The 24-year-old midfielder, capped 10 times at international level, was a free agent after being released by AC Milan in October.
Halilovic, who also counts Barcelona as a former club, is the 12th signing made by Blues boss Aitor Karanka since he took over in July.
After starting his career at Dinamo Zagreb, Halilovic spent two years at Barca before joining Hamburg and then AC Milan in 2018.
Since then he has twice been out on loan, to Belgian side Standard Liege and Eredivisie club Heerenveen.
Birmingham are 17th in the Sky Bet Championship on 14 points, eight adrift of a play-off place but only six clear of the relegation zone.