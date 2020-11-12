Croatia’s Domagoj Vida learned he’d tested positive for coronavirus while playing against Turkey.

The 31 year-old was substituted at half-time after finding out about the test result and immediately had to self-isolate from the rest of the squad.

A statement from Croatia after the game stated that it was always in manager Zlatko Dalic’s plans for Vida to come off at half-time irrespective of the coronavirus result.

All the Croatian squad had returned negative coronavirus results on Monday (Imago/PA Images)

The statement read: "The medical service of the Croatian national team received initial information at the end of the break between the two halves that there was one potentially positive result.

"This is a common test procedure, and a 'suspicious' finding is retested to confirm the result.

"As at that time the coach Zlatko Dalic had already made the decision to change Vida, the medical service of the national team isolated Vida according to all epidemiological measures until the confirmation of the test results.

"Vida will, in accordance with regulations, spending the next few days in self-isolation in Istanbul.

"All other national team members and staff members, who tested negative, are scheduled to travel to Stockholm.

"It is taken into account that the national team complied with epidemiological measures, in according with UEFA's Return to Play protocol."

The entire Croatia squad were tested on Monday and returned negative results, before further tests on Wednesday morning saw Vida’s ‘potentially’ positive result come to light.

Croatia were losing 2-1 at half-time but battled back to draw 3-3 with Turkey in Istanbul.