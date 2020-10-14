Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister launches bizarre rant after Portugal star returns positive coronavirus test
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has described coronavirus testing as ‘fraudulent’ after the Portuguese superstar returned a positive result for COVID-19.
Ronaldo, 35, was revealed to be carrying the virus less than 48 hours after he played in his country’s goalless draw with France in Paris.
He was due to fly back to Italy today where he will quarantine for 14 days, but his sister Katia Aveiro has taken to social media to give her controversial views about his positive test.
It comes after Ronaldo returned an ‘inconclusive’ coronavirus result in a different lab following his positive result at the lab used by the Portuguese FA.
Aveiro said: "If Cristiano Ronaldo has to wake the world up, I have to say he really is a prophet from God. Thank you.
"I think thousands of people will believe in the pandemia, in the tests and in the measures that have been taken, just like me. The biggest fraud I’ve seen since I was born.
"Today I read a phrase which I stand up to applaud, namely ‘Enough of a world of puppets.' Please, someone, open your eyes."
Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test has raised eyebrows as all his team-mates were re-tested after he left the squad on Tuesday and they all came back negative.
This was after Ronaldo had spent Monday evening having dinner with the squad, a communal meal that he shared on social media.