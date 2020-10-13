Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 35 year-old received the result less than 48 hours after he played in Portugal’s goalless draw with France in Paris on Sunday.
The Juventus superstar is now self-isolating and will be forced to miss his country’s clash with Sweden in the Nations League tomorrow evening.
Portugal’s Football Federation confirmed all the other players in the squad had been re-tested for COVID-19 and returned a negative result.
A statement read: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.
"The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.
"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.
"The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade."
As well as the 0-0 draw with France two days ago, Ronaldo also played against Spain in Lisbon on Thursday.
According to his Instagram, the ex-Real Madrid forward also had dinner with the rest of his teammates on Monday evening, just hours before he received his positive result.