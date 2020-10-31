Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to return to Juventus training after testing negative for coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Juventus training after testing negative for coronavirus.
The 35 year-old contracted the virus while away on international duty with Portugal, testing positive on October 13 after his country’s game with France.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward was then forced to self-isolate for a total of 17 days at his home in Italy.
During that time, he missed four games for his club including their Champions League clash with Barcelona, which would have been the first time Ronaldo faced Barcelona rival Lionel Messi since 2018.
The Serie A champions went on to lose the match 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium.
Before he was made to self-isolate, Ronaldo had netted three goals in his first two league games for Juventus.
Since then, Andrea Pirlo’s side have drawn both their Serie A matches and dropped to fifth in the table.
It has not yet been confirmed whether Ronaldo will feature for Juventus in their next match against Spezia on Sunday.