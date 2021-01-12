Crewe turn down Blackburn bid for full-back Harry Pickering

Crewe boss David Artell has confirmed the club have rejected a bid from Blackburn for full-back Harry Pickering.

The Alex are loath to lose the 22-year-old, who has been standing in as captain of late, and felt Rovers’ bid fell short of their valuation.

Artell told the club’s website: “I can tell you that we have had a bid for Harry from Blackburn but we have turned that down.

“We don’t sell our players – clubs buy them. We don’t go round trying to sell our players.

“Clubs come in for them and we know what they are worth. We know their value. We discuss it and we go from there.

“I’ve spoken to Harry and he knows the situation.

“There are three weeks left of the window and there is a possibility he might not be here. There is also the possibility that he will be here and then we will look at it again in the summer.

“In the meantime, he can play some good football, with his mates and try and get us playing at a higher level.

“Harry agrees with that and he is a top lad and a terrific professional. We have his best interest at heart and we have worked on that for over 10 years. That doesn’t change because we have had one bid.”